I'm getting a little tired of pointing out the venal, corrupt, stupid & the homophobic misogynists, including those who are women (for those confused by modern gaslighting I consider 'transwomen' to be men). So I promise the next post will be about what we can do, not what others shouldn't be doing. But I can't let this one go.

Steve Elers is apparently a homophobe for this;

But Farrier is not for this?

The guy is a gold star hypocrite.

#politics #transgender #homophobes #davidfarrier @davidfarrier #steveelers