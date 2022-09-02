Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Sep 2, 2022

Mentioning the Harvard Endowment Fund seems to have triggered Pat Brittenden, in my interview with him, as well.

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Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Sep 2, 2022

Dear Richard, who knows which way will the election go but, one thing that

had transpired for me is your excellent investigative talent so, I'm thinking

transitions to PI would be a piece of cake I reckon. :-)))

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