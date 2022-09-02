I'm wondering at the moment what David Parker is doing on this document.

Considering that not that much after that (about 8 years) the Harvard Endowment Fund (aka Billionaires behaving badly) took that farm, and many others in NZ, over. Also something funny going on in the sale of it again in 2017 as the company that it was sold to has been deregistered (for not filing returns no doubt).

https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/6298667

Very relevant to water issues.

Who is stealing our water really?