David Parker, big skies and the Harvard Endowment fund
If it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck....
I'm wondering at the moment what David Parker is doing on this document.
Considering that not that much after that (about 8 years) the Harvard Endowment Fund (aka Billionaires behaving badly) took that farm, and many others in NZ, over. Also something funny going on in the sale of it again in 2017 as the company that it was sold to has been deregistered (for not filing returns no doubt).
https://app.companiesoffice.govt.nz/companies/app/ui/pages/companies/6298667
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Very relevant to water issues.
Who is stealing our water really?
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Mentioning the Harvard Endowment Fund seems to have triggered Pat Brittenden, in my interview with him, as well.
Dear Richard, who knows which way will the election go but, one thing that
had transpired for me is your excellent investigative talent so, I'm thinking
transitions to PI would be a piece of cake I reckon. :-)))