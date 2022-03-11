Meeting with Groundswell does not in any way address the crimes of your Government. Of course all governments commit crimes but yours is the worst in New Zealand history. You need to resign.

I want you to apologize to the people of New Zealand for what you have done.

I want you to name and shame Klaus for all those NZrs who have still not heard of the prick.

I want you to name and shame the worst conspirators in this country, including the Iwi ‘leaders’. We’ll do the rest.

I want you to release all details, all emails, all correspondence on this matter. The vaxx, the shitcoins and the depopulation agenda and how it relates to NZ.

I want you to release the details on what compensation you’ve been promised (but that you’ll never get near).

Name the international actors that you’ve colluded with.

Before you resign you should start the extradition proceedings for the worst of them. Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Albert Bourla, Jamie Dimon etc etc. Let’s trial the pricks here.

Waiting.