Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 2013 Search Results (14,163) 2014 Search Results (14,006) 2015 Search Results (13,823) 2016 Search Results (12,769) 2017 Search Results (12,621) 2018 Search Results (11,587) 2019 Search Results (10,398) 2020 Search Results (9,642) 2021 Search Results (9,566) 2022 Search Results (9,913) 2023 Search Results (8,923) Source .

What can you notice with these figures? Well there were a lot more annual death notices before 2020 than there have been after. 2023 has the lowest total death notices.

There could be multiple reasons for this, maybe people can’t afford death notices, maybe for some reason COVID had an effect on where those death notices were placed. I really don’t know. But on the basis of the information above the conclusion would seem to be that the vaccines are not causing any major increase in deaths in New Zealand.

So maybe it’s the…