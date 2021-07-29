Michelle doesn’t seem interested in free speech or democracy. I have of course responded to the video interview of Siouxsie damned Wiles on both LinkedIn (where I first noticed it) and youtube (where it’s hosted). On LinkedIn I seem to have been blocked (I find LinkedIn a bit difficult to navigate) and on youtube my comments under her video keep getting deleted or, of late, hidden from view (the latter on advice of her solicitor no doubt - ‘keep the evidence’.)

So here’s a few of the deletions (‘keep the evidence’).

This one I cannot access. Am I blocked?

My comment about my comments being removed is removed.

I offer myself sacrificially, making it known that I’m not an epidemiologist (but neither are they) to be taken apart by the incredible intellects of one of Baker, Hendy or Wiles (you can’t see that part here as it’s below the “Read more”). This comment is currently hidden, I guess only I and Michelle can see it.

This comment is resistant to Michelle’s attempts to remove it. I have no idea why. 🤣

And again, removes my commentary on my posts being removed.

Michelle you are smart. Smart enough to know which side you should be on. I believe there’s some academics at Auckland who need your support right now. Thanks.