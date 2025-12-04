Diabetes, hah
A discovery
I woke up early in the morning, 2am or so (currently it is 3am). I shared something with ClaudeAI, a realisation of something personal which I wanted some analysis of but of course ClaudeAI was as hopeless as ever. These LLMs are going nowhere and are for all practical use absolutely pointless.
Anyway I realised that I was quite unstressed unlike after being awake for a little so I took a blood sugar reading to see what factor stress had to play in my readings.
It seems that stress is completely responsible. My readings during the day with my stress quite high result in readings at 19 or 20 or even higher than that. I am told that this is a medical emergency more often than not but I am happy to ignore such claims as I always feel fine despite those high readings. Anyway after dinner at 6pm of somewhat sweet Chinese food followed by 300gr of fresh cherries and a large desert of mango, black currents, strawberries, coconut yogurt with muesli (glucose free, nuts etc) at 11pm I have just taken my reading at 2am. It is the lowest reading, by far, I have had for a long time. 7.5. This reading is in the modern pre-diabetes range but as far as I’m concerned it is quite normal for me previous to the last 3 years or so.
My “diabetes” is stress and stress only. Cortisol. The modern medical system is wrong on this one as well, at least for me it is. And likely for many, many others.
Fuck them.
Cheers
Conversion tables for those used to mg/dl readings;
My Grandparents didn't have diabetes but both of their children developed late onset diabetes which included my mother who managed it quite well and lived to almost 80. She had six kids and two of them developed late onset diabetes. It appears to be hit-and-miss.
I would most likely analyse the Chinese meal and the good quality fruit that you had earlier in the evening as specific herbs, spices and the anthocyanins in fruits could also have lowered blood sugar.
For example: Cherries contain vitamins (like C and A), minerals, potassium and manganese
and antioxidants, including anthocyanins and flavonoids, specific carbohydrates and
polyphenols. Black Currents contain gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) which plays a role in
cell function. Mangoes support immune function with high vitamin C and beta-carotene, promoting digestive health and digestive enzymes through antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. (Of course care must be taken with portion sizes).
I agree with you regarding stress as I know a couple of women who were diabetic whilst
pregnant with their diabetes disappearing after giving birth.
Reagent test strips for urinalysis (URS-10T) - with a 10 test measure - can be a useful tool
as they show the presence and concentration of several components in urine, typically
including leukocytes (white blood cells), nitrite, protein, pH, specific gravity, ketones, bilirubin, and glucose. These results can help screen for and evaluate the diet.
Stress does seem to set a lot of things off and then the threshold for them reoccurring seems lower.
I don't know anything about diabetes, just a general comment.