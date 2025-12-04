I woke up early in the morning, 2am or so (currently it is 3am). I shared something with ClaudeAI, a realisation of something personal which I wanted some analysis of but of course ClaudeAI was as hopeless as ever. These LLMs are going nowhere and are for all practical use absolutely pointless.

Anyway I realised that I was quite unstressed unlike after being awake for a little so I took a blood sugar reading to see what factor stress had to play in my readings.

It seems that stress is completely responsible. My readings during the day with my stress quite high result in readings at 19 or 20 or even higher than that. I am told that this is a medical emergency more often than not but I am happy to ignore such claims as I always feel fine despite those high readings. Anyway after dinner at 6pm of somewhat sweet Chinese food followed by 300gr of fresh cherries and a large desert of mango, black currents, strawberries, coconut yogurt with muesli (glucose free, nuts etc) at 11pm I have just taken my reading at 2am. It is the lowest reading, by far, I have had for a long time. 7.5. This reading is in the modern pre-diabetes range but as far as I’m concerned it is quite normal for me previous to the last 3 years or so.

My “diabetes” is stress and stress only. Cortisol. The modern medical system is wrong on this one as well, at least for me it is. And likely for many, many others.

Fuck them.

Cheers

