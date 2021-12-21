The Human Rights Commission of NZ has been pushing back against the excesses of the fascist Ardern Labour Government recently as they finally feel the flickers of the flames, but nowhere near enough. Today I received this in my email box (just click for the complete email);

So yes they’re definitely concerned but as they’re funded by the NZ Government in part (and who knows who else) they’re adopting the line, prevalent at the moment, that it’s the masses who need to dial it down. But no it’s not, it’s the responsibility of the NZ Parliament to call this shitty campaign to an end. So I wrote this in response to them;

“I politely as I can suggest that you send this email to Jacinda Ardern and tell her to dial it down.

Because she is not acting in NZrs interests right now, not yours (no matter what you think) and definitely not mine or the other 5 million of us.

She's either a coward or a traitor. Possibly both.

Regards

Richard”