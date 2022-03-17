Plebeian Resistance

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Mar 18, 2022

Did anyone drop out? from the wef? by the way, wef spelled backwards is FEW, and they are relatively FEW.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Mar 17, 2022

The Expose is sending them out by country. Yesterday the had the UK based, and today the Australian and New Zealanders. I suppose they will go on till they got them all.

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