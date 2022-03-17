My most popular post (by a long way) has been my “All the Young Global Leaders from 1993 until 2021” from roughly a month ago. Yesterday I was asked by email if I could add the countries of the participants to the list. While this information is there from 2005 it’s not available in the 1993-2003 period (when they were called “Global Leaders of Tomorrow”) because the original WEF documents did not have this information.

I think the list could be augmented with adding the countries to the earlier cohorts. And further by getting phone numbers, addresses and emails of all of the participants. And the 2004 cohort is completely missing still, if there was a 2004 cohort. It’s likely there wasn’t one but this needs to be confirmed. But it’s a big job for one guy. So I’m putting out feelers to see if anybody is interested in helping again. Two guys have offered previously but it didn’t come to anything.

Will we charge for such information? Previously I’ve made the information available free of charge but in a locked spreadsheet, with the unlocked spreadsheets and pdfs available for a $1. But I can’t say that it’s worked so far, only 3/4 have paid for these unlocked documents so it’s likely the information will be made free of charge with an easy to contribute to tipjar available for those who want to pay for the efforts which can then be distributed to those who have worked to update the information. But judging on what has happened so far this will not amount to much.

My email is richseager@wifoo.co.nz

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