Plebeian Resistance

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John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Jan 10, 2022

I thought he was kicked out? Is he in Australia? Detained?

Any vaccine nazi that sees this and doesn't see something incredibly wrong....

This system will be turned on them. Good

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