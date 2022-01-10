Story at the link by clicking the below graphic.

This particular story is at 6:33 PM, so just scroll there.

Update: Full transcript below of Djokovic’s clash at the airport with Border Force (a rather dystopian sounding name which was changed a few years ago from ‘Customs’).

Note also the reference to Serco, that private mercenary outfit ultimately based in Florida albeit they’re strongly tied to the UK as well.

Everything is shit.

Here is the document

Update: He’s back on centre court (LOL, stick that fascists Dan & Scott)