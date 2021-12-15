Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 15, 2021

Uncanny... I've been thinking about "vaccine hesitancy" recently. Seeing the pictures of kids expressing their natural hesitancy confirms what I was thinking about: Children naturally know that it's not right to have something foreign shot into their bodies. The shots don't hurt and pain, in my opinion, is not why children don't want to get their "next shot". They haven't been conditioned to just blindly accept a stranger shooting something inside of their body like so many adults have. It's very interesting to think about. The wisdom of a child...

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