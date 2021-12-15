Edward Jenner is still lauded as the inventor of vaccines. Whether he was or not, one is not to know. The idea allegedly came back from Istanbul (formerly Constantinople) with Lady Montagu about 150 years earlier.

Anyway the little boy in the illustration below is James Phipps an eight-year-old boy who was the son of Jenner's gardener. Coerced? I think so.

Jenner had his own seven year old son he could have experimented on.

Here’s Jonas Salk administering one of his polio vaccines to a willing young recipient in the 1950s.

Here’s a more recent (anonymous) version.

In the 1970s they had these awful contraptions. Imagine being a child and seeing one of these aimed at you. This is during the 1976 Swine Flu “epidemic” (yep same meaning as now).

This is Gilbert Sanchez getting his polio SHOT in 1953.

These young kids don’t want Nurse Peggy Ross anywhere near them in 1958.

Elizabeth Tarrant, 1956 Polio vaccine ‘recipient’.

Trust the kids, they know that something is not right.

The Polio Vaccine was dangerous and not “safe and effective”.