Do you want to be an online warrior?
Then here, I give you the application form.
I had never heard of goarmysof.com until yesterday.
But if you want to be an online warrior well this is the website for you.
Helps to be American but I’m sure that if you’ve just arrived, maybe via Arizona, this won’t be too much of a problem. After all languages are one of the things that Go Army SOF (son of a Frenchman?) is looking for.
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Don’t bother if you’re pregnant though ladies (hope I’m not triggering all those barren trans”women” out there).
No phones, tobacco or caffeine.
You better be in good physical condition, no diabetics.
Still keen?
Ok here’s the application form. Good luck!
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can I do it in pyjamas.
Applying as we speak!! ;)