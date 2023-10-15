I had never heard of goarmysof.com until yesterday.

But if you want to be an online warrior well this is the website for you.

On the job training request form.

Helps to be American but I’m sure that if you’ve just arrived, maybe via Arizona, this won’t be too much of a problem. After all languages are one of the things that Go Army SOF (son of a Frenchman?) is looking for.

Don’t bother if you’re pregnant though ladies (hope I’m not triggering all those barren trans”women” out there).

No phones, tobacco or caffeine.

You better be in good physical condition, no diabetics.

Still keen?

Ok here’s the application form. Good luck!