So if you can help out please do so. We’re a bit tight here at the moment, and I’m sure that I currently have the lowest budget of any of the Mayoral contendors so consequently we’d be happy to accept all and every contribution (just scroll down on the link)

The maximum contribution is $1,500 and after that the Government keeps every $. So if you gave me $3,000 I’d get $1,500 and the Government would get $1,500 and in that case I’d be returning your full donation as this New Zealand Government deserves absolutely nothing.