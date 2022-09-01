Donations for my electoral campaign are now active
It definitely helps
So if you can help out please do so. We’re a bit tight here at the moment, and I’m sure that I currently have the lowest budget of any of the Mayoral contendors so consequently we’d be happy to accept all and every contribution (just scroll down on the link)
The maximum contribution is $1,500 and after that the Government keeps every $. So if you gave me $3,000 I’d get $1,500 and the Government would get $1,500 and in that case I’d be returning your full donation as this New Zealand Government deserves absolutely nothing.
I can't donate as everything on the page becomes grey and nothing will open.
Please simplify for me.
Dear Sir,
I am an elderly, retired lady on a fixed income in the United States & unable to contribute.
But you do have my prayers & best wishes.
God speed in your endeavors!