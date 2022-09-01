Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 3, 2022

I can't donate as everything on the page becomes grey and nothing will open.

Please simplify for me.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
Sep 1, 2022

Dear Sir,

I am an elderly, retired lady on a fixed income in the United States & unable to contribute.

But you do have my prayers & best wishes.

God speed in your endeavors!

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2 replies by Richard Seager and others
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