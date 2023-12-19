First of all they have problems with the SEC.

SEC goes after Kraken

Anyway I have some personal experience of this exchange which is why I’m saying to keep away from them. Recently I opened up a Kraken crypto account on the recommendation of somebody (It’s ok M I won’t hold it against you) as I needed to send some USDT to someone and Kraken allowed me to do that directly from my Australian bank account to them via Osko (normally instantaneous but increasingly not) and then to send the USDT to the person it needed to go to. I tested it of course with a small amount, 100 or so AUD, it arrived within a minute or so and so I fired the USDT off to the person and all was good, received with no issues.

So I sent some more money to it several thousands of AUD. This time not so good. First of all Westpac put a hold on it and I had to go into a branch (too …