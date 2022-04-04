Around the substacks there’s a lot of fear mongering going on at the moment. 15 tennis players pulling out of Miami hasn’t helped. Nor have idiots like Stew Peters who’s constantly looking for something to exaggerate to send people back to his local church. Elsewhere dubious claims from some who have not quite got the local lingo down pat surface and then of course there’s the prevailing narrative of spikes, spikes, spikes.

Although the current attempt at vaccine tyranny is the largest attempt ever made it’s not the first attempt. All other attempts have failed and results such as this occur resulting in the scrambling of the establishment as they realize that they’ve gone too far (again);

“The worst unrest took place in Novgorod guberiia in 1831, during the cholera epidemic of that year. Special hygienic precautions were taken, including the fumigation of buildings and the purification of wells, but the men interpreted these operations as the cause of the disease, and went on the rampage, seizing doctors and officers. They hauled them before kangaroo courts, accused them of murder and lynched them. They took nearly two hundred lives before a punitive expedition arrived to restore order, which it did by executing more than a hundred soldiers”

Hosking, Geoffrey (1998) Russia, People and Empire 1552-1917.

Where’s that punitive expedition going to come from this time?

The social construct has been broken. The only ones, overall, who are going to suffer from this are the ones who have broken it. This is not to deny that our side will take casualties as well, we will, but in doing so we will ‘build our immunity’.

Goodbye establishment, it was not nice knowing you.

etc etc