Plebeian Resistance

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Brian @ NoSearch.org's avatar
Brian @ NoSearch.org
Apr 4, 2022

I think the problem is half of society woke up and realized that they are living in the matrix. The manufactured reality they had presupposed was real, is indeed a poorly built illusion that they had chosen to believe. It is this new absence of certainty that has people worried, no one knows what calamities 2022, and 2024 will bring, all they know is it will either be more subjugation, or it will be ‘birth pains’ of a revised new world order. Most people simply cannot fathom a reality will emerge that represents a happy ending.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Apr 5, 2022

We do forget that so much of what goes on has definitely gone on before. I think they roll the same playbook out from time to time and shove a bunch of crap down the ignorant public's throat just to see what sticks. What's different now is their evil use of technology and "social" media. Great post Rich.

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