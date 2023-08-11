Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Aug 12, 2023

When methane capturing devices (tube up the arse like the climate neutral depiction) are required because of "climate change" I absolutely expect a majority of the populace to willingly and gleefully bend over to get that tube shoved into them just like they did for masks and *experimental* "vaccines"...

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One Good Eye
Aug 11, 2023Edited

Great article !! I like the "Climate Neutral Warrior". It captures and illustrates the nonsensical and dangerous structure of closed systems, closed social groups, and close mindedness.

Here's something to think about....

What most don't understand is why diversity and inclusiveness has become public facing policy for businesses. Like anything corporations and other businesses want is to maximize profit, often at the expense of others. ESG rules now provide tax breaks and tax offsets for compliance. That means ESG compliance reduces businesses' tax liabilities, i.e. maximizes profit.

Disproportionate attribution of ESG program compliance benefit is at the core of diversity and inclusiveness policies. Why should a business make large financial investments in reducing carbon footprints when they receive the same tax benefits for hanging up a few rainbow signs ? What is the ROI of green energy programs vs hanging a few signs ?

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