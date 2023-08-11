Dresden contrasts
Corporate woke vs small artisan resistance
A few months ago (4th June my camera states) I had a few hours to kick around in Dresden between trains from south (Prague) and to west (Frankfurt). So I found myself wandering down the main shopping street or maybe better to say the main mall (outside) that led more or less immediately away from the train station. Dresden these days, unlike 20 years ago when we were last there, is barely distinguishable from the West and all the large corporates have now landed solidly in town.
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There’s the corporate transgender mall (an enclosed mall);
The Corporate transgender bookshop
And so on. The signs are not those of tolerance but rather of intolerance as you know that if you’re accused of being anti-transgender, a modern day witch, then you will be bundled into the local corporate sponsored paddy wagon.
But it’s not all dystopian. Right at the end of the mall, the outside one, there was an exhibition of small, mostly pottery, artisans from the local area and occasionally a little farther afield (there were a few Polish ones). In probably the most prominent position in this exhibition or maybe market were some anti-dystopian potters.
A small taste;
Much more of a taste;
Pfizer trained doctor, like doctors before;
And of course climate warriors got a mention as well, this one is 100% climate neutral;
All in all it was a good find for the two hours that I had in Dresden that day.
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When methane capturing devices (tube up the arse like the climate neutral depiction) are required because of "climate change" I absolutely expect a majority of the populace to willingly and gleefully bend over to get that tube shoved into them just like they did for masks and *experimental* "vaccines"...
Great article !! I like the "Climate Neutral Warrior". It captures and illustrates the nonsensical and dangerous structure of closed systems, closed social groups, and close mindedness.
Here's something to think about....
What most don't understand is why diversity and inclusiveness has become public facing policy for businesses. Like anything corporations and other businesses want is to maximize profit, often at the expense of others. ESG rules now provide tax breaks and tax offsets for compliance. That means ESG compliance reduces businesses' tax liabilities, i.e. maximizes profit.
Disproportionate attribution of ESG program compliance benefit is at the core of diversity and inclusiveness policies. Why should a business make large financial investments in reducing carbon footprints when they receive the same tax benefits for hanging up a few rainbow signs ? What is the ROI of green energy programs vs hanging a few signs ?