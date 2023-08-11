A few months ago (4th June my camera states) I had a few hours to kick around in Dresden between trains from south (Prague) and to west (Frankfurt). So I found myself wandering down the main shopping street or maybe better to say the main mall (outside) that led more or less immediately away from the train station. Dresden these days, unlike 20 years ago when we were last there, is barely distinguishable from the West and all the large corporates have now landed solidly in town.

There’s the corporate transgender mall (an enclosed mall);

Transgender Mall in Dresden

The Corporate transgender bookshop

Transgender bookshop

And so on. The signs are not those of tolerance but rather of intolerance as you know that if you’re accused of being anti-transgender, a modern day witch, then you will be bundled into the local corporate sponsored paddy wagon.

Corporate call to stay woke, it’s love innit

But it’s not all dystopian. Right at the end of the mall, the outside one, there was an exhibition of small, mostly pottery, artisans from the local area and occasionally a little farther afield (there were a few Polish ones). In probably the most prominent position in this exhibition or maybe market were some anti-dystopian potters.

A small taste;

Much more of a taste;

Delicious insects

Pfizer trained doctor, like doctors before;

Pestilence doctor

And of course climate warriors got a mention as well, this one is 100% climate neutral;

Climate neutral warrior

All in all it was a good find for the two hours that I had in Dresden that day.