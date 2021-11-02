Taken from a substack post elsewhere by KB, none of this post is my work.

I have yet to check all the links (save for the first one which is accurate), will do it later today.

1) Soccer game postponed due to referee heart attack. Match between Lauber SV and Donau wörth)

2) 17-years old soccer player JSG Hoher Hagen had to be revived in Hannover Münden during the match

3 )An ASV Baden player collapsed in the field during the game - had to be revived

4) 31-years old soccer player in amateur league Marvin Schumann had a heart failure and needed resuscitation

5) Assistant referee in the soccer game between Augsburg and Emersacker collapsed due to heart failure

6) A player in A league SPV Oelde being revived by his opponent

7) During the game between second team of FC Nordkirchen and Birati, a player from Münster collapsed due to heart failure

8) 17-yo soccer player Dylan Rich suffered heart attack (with fatal outcome) in Engleskoj during the game

9) SV Niederpéringa coach suffered heart attack after practice

10) Lucas Surek (24) player for BFC Chemie Leipzig suffers miocarditis

11) Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern, Munchen, unexpectedly ended up in emergency heart surgery

12) A player (19) of backup team FC Nantes collapsed last Thursday while practicing in La Jonelièreu, suffered heart attack and ended up in University hospital in Nantes, placed in induced coma

13) Tragedy on the field: coach Dirk Splitsteser SG, Traktor Divitz (50) during the game suffered heart attack; even after a full hour of attempts to revive him- he could not be revived

14) Young soccer player Rune Coghe (18) from Eendracht Hogledea (Belgium) suffered heart attack in the middle of the game

15) World soccer playing tournament (qualification game) for female soccer between Germany and Serbia terminated due to line referee heart issues. Referee ended up in hospital

16) 16 yo unnamed soccer player in Bergamo (Italy) sufers heart failure on September 6, 2021.)

17) Team leader Dietmar Gladow from Thalheim (Gorkogfeld, Germany) suffered fatal heart attack just before the game

18) 53-yo soccer coach Antonello Campus collapsed and died in Sicily during a practice with younger team (Youtube link)

19) Anil Usta from VfB Schwelm (Ennepetal, Germany) collapsed on the field due to heart issues

20) Dimitri Liénard FC Strasbourg collapsed during the game due to heart issues

21) Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffers cardiac arrest while playing in Saint-Lô

22) Ain /France: Frédéric Lartillot (49) died after heart failure after practice veteran's game in change room

23) Belgian soccer player Van Genechten (25) suffers cardiac arrest early in the game

24) Belgian hobby soccer player Jens De Smet (27) from Maldegem suffers heart failure during game and later died in hospital

25) 13-yo soccer player Janus Nova from Saccolonge (Italy) collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest

26) Soccer player Andrea Astolfi (45), president of athletic club Orsago (Italija) suffered a serious heart attack upon returning from practice. Died without ilness history papers 2 months after second Pfizer shot

27) Danish second league player Abou Ali (22) collapsed on the field - game over

28) Soccer star for Bordeaux, (France) Samuel Kalu (24) collapsed during game due to cardiac arrest (Youtube link)

29) Fabrice N ‘ Sakala (31) player for Besiktas, Istanbul, collapsed during a game for Turkish leauge after suffering heart attack

30) In A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkircha i TSV Sigmaringendorf a player collapses due to cardiac arrest

German weekly Der Spiegel published in the year 2003 an important piece of statistical data.

It counted ten (10) cases players collapsing on the field (due to heart issues) between the year 1996 until the year 2003. Therefore expected incidence of such catastrophic events is 1 or 2 (1.4) such events annually. All of the above stated incidences have occurred withing 4 months. Simple math shows an increase of heart attacks, cardiac arrests and unexpected deaths while playing soccer games - or immediately after the game - 6,428%!

That is six-thousand-four-hundred-and-twenty-eight percent increase in just 4 months.

Data courtesy of Dokumentarac

A video from bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xY9vsR0lEMkP/