Plebeian Resistance

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 2, 2021

Thanks for putting this up, Rich! I linked to KB’s comment in “Letter to a Holocaust Denier” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-a-holocaust-denier), but this is easier to navigate than the sea of Alex’s comments ;-) I may update my post with this, but I’ve been up for 26 hours straight so need to get some sleep first …

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