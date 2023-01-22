An Auckland swim instructor says the number of water-related deaths over the summer period has left her shocked.

We’re seeing a lot of drownings in NZ this summer. A lot. Two in the last week at Glenorchy which is an hour up the lake from Queenstown. Normally the total drownings in Glenorchy are zero. Both men were trying to save children who had got into trouble near where the Rees river runs into Lake Wakatipu. One man was trying to save his own child and the other was being a good samaritan who drowned while his fiance watched from the beach. His family flew in from Australia to support her. Horrific for her and she would not have had their support for at least 24 hours I’d suspect.