Rory undoubtedly died of the vaccine. And hopefully it helps ‘nudge’ those who are on the wrong side of this issue. Rory’s partner, Ashley, is now on the warpath and she’s looking far more competent than our idiot Prime Minister as well. So maybe some good will come from it, but it’s a tragedy for his family and for Ashley. It should never have happened.

A young man that we know has also suffered from similar symptoms and has been told to return to the doctors in a month to check whether he’s still showing signs of it (i.e. immuno suppressed). Safe and effective? Safe for whom, and effective for what?

Click on the graphic for the link.

Dunedin is not playing the Auckland and Wellington game totally. I doubt that they publish any dissenting views up there but myself and many others have had success at getting letters into the local newspaper, I think the oldest one in NZ, and still more independent than the conglomerate owned ones to the north of us. Hopefully, for the sake of the citizens of this country rather than the pillocks of WEF, that continues.