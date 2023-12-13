I’m in Melbourne at the moment and will be here for a few weeks more. But I do like to keep up with what is going on in Dunedin.

As some of you know I’ve run for Dunedin Council twice so I know all the Councillors quite well. The only two that I like on a personal basis are Jules Radich, the current Mayor, and Lee Vandervis. I don’t know him as well but Kevin Gilbert is quite reasonable as well. The others are either useless or scumbags or occasionally both. That doesn’t mean that my politics align with Jules or Lee (or Kevin’s). But they most certainly don’t align with any other Councilor’s either.

Both Carmen and Sophie are most definitely scumbags. Both support male rights to female changing rooms, sports fields, prisons etc etc etc.

Sophie Barker (L) and Carmen Houlahan (R)

Yet they appeal to the better character of women here?