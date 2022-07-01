Plebeian Resistance

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jul 1, 2022

Patients incarcerated in hospitals has been a clear sign of genocide in the hospitals since the plandemic started... The "medical" staff are "just following orders." Erm... protocols...

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 1, 2022

It seems to me that over the last going on three years, they only report the numbers that support "the narrative" at the proper time to instill fear and garner compliance to the true agenda. If there's one thing I wish the general public would do is start believing only what they see happening before their own eyes and pretty much disregard anything coming from corporate media, the captured medical industrial complex, and government. What a wonderful world it would be!

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