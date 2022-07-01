I have received a response to my Official Information Act (OIA) Request of 5th June in regards to deaths per week at Dunedin Hospital (NZ). For some strange reason they’ve left out the deaths on the weekends.

I don’t know what the average deaths in Dunedin Hospital were previous to 2020, I might attempt to find that out though.

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If someone who knows wants to suggest whether such a (daily) death rate is high or not you’re welcome to in the comments.

I did this because on the 2nd of June (a Thursday) the Dunedin Hospital did this.

Which they reversed on the 7th June, a Tuesday and coincidentally the same day that they responded to my OIA request. So I’m pretty suspicious of the non-reporting of the deaths data for the weekends, especially for the 3rd and 4th June, 2022.

Hopefully that information will follow soon.

In other Official Information Act requests Stuart Nash (Tourism Minister) has delayed, delayed, delayed and now passed on my request for *his* correspondence (on any advice to Air NZ regarding tests before return to NZ) to other departments.

#Dunedin #DunedinHospital #covid19 #NZ