Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins painting of a woman
"Moana"
Actually it’s called 'Modern Art' from Bob Moran.
Note from Bob: Please be respectful of the following terms: artworks can be downloaded free of charge and featured in publications anywhere in the world (newspapers, magazines, websites, blogs). Copyright is licensed for this purpose only (ie. not for prints, clothing, merchandise). All other copyright is retained by The Democracy Fund. Please do not use these downloads to create prints or merchandise without my permission.
Something for the Blue Oyster Gallery, Aaron?
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Aaron is such a fraud.
I'm not quite getting the count of 9 comments on the homepage for this article, then the count of 7 more comments (plus the two that show) when I click on the article and then count of 4 comments when I click on the comments. 9 or 4 Substack? Bug?