Actually it’s called 'Modern Art' from Bob Moran.

Note from Bob: Please be respectful of the following terms: artworks can be downloaded free of charge and featured in publications anywhere in the world (newspapers, magazines, websites, blogs). Copyright is licensed for this purpose only (ie. not for prints, clothing, merchandise). All other copyright is retained by The Democracy Fund. Please do not use these downloads to create prints or merchandise without my permission.

Something for the Blue Oyster Gallery, Aaron?