Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 16, 2022

Aaron is such a fraud.

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Aug 16, 2022

I'm not quite getting the count of 9 comments on the homepage for this article, then the count of 7 more comments (plus the two that show) when I click on the article and then count of 4 comments when I click on the comments. 9 or 4 Substack? Bug?

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