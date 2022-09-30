Dunedin Mayor talks of the hurricane that devastated the city in the last 48 hours

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is from Dunedin (FL). So I have it in mind to suggest a sister city relationship once I become Mayor (ha). But suggesting it now while everyone is dealing with Hurricane Ian is obviously not the best idea. Maybe in 9 days….

But how much more competent is Julie Ward Bujalski than our Mayor Hawkins though? A lot more right?

Today we received a schedule for the incoming council including Mayoral trips to Wellington and Auckland.

Hmm that depends on who wins Mayoralty here and there. I don’t really want to deal with a homophobe, as Dunedin deserves better than that. So if that happens I’d prefer to go to Florida, Mexico, Brazil & Japan (where there is a sister city) instead thanks. We need to build connections with the sane. And why doesn’t Dunedin have stronger relations with Australian States or cities? They’re real close. I’d like to mention here that although I was born and grew up in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty that I also have Australian citizenship, Australian family and that I lived there for 30 years. In fact we still have a business there. I’m a natural for those connections.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #DunedinFL #rondesantis