Updated 6th October in brackets with % increase rounded. Nobody has moved from their original positions.

#1 Lee Vandervis - 402 votes (6th October +98 = 24% increase)

#2 Richard Seager - 335 votes (6th October +74 = 21% increase)

#3 Sophie “I stand with men at Moana” Barker - 258 votes (6th October +84 = 25% increase)

#4 Carmen “me me me” Houlahan - 206 votes (6th October +43 = 21% increase)

#5 Jules “sitting on the fence” Radich - 169 votes (6th October +65 = 38% increase)

#6 Mandy Mayhem “uses 80yo trolls” Bulloch - 146 votes (6th October +56 = 38% increase)

#7 Arseh Aaron “WEF boy” Hawkins - 97 votes (6th October +71 = 73% increase)

#8 Bill “Stadium” Acklin - 96 votes (6th October +32 = 33% increase)

#9 Jett “BOP carpet bagger” Groshinski - 71 votes (6th October +42 = 60% increase)

David Milne and Pamela Taylor seem not to have done an interview.

And no I don’t think that you should vote below me on these ones. But #3 for David Milne is fine.

Lee and myself are in fact 2 of the 3 most popular on Pat’s channel. Go and have a look as the stats are very, very mean to some well known names in New Zealand.

And of course there is no way that a channel with so few views is actually making any money. One really does have to wonder who is funding Pat Brittenden. Nevertheless there are enough views for this poll. Interesting.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Vote #1 for Richard Seager

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti