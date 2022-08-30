So I received this invite, from the “Dunedin Youth Council”

30 Aug 2022, 13:44 by dunedinyouthcouncil@gmail.com:

Kia ora, The Dunedin Youth Council would like to invite you to a youth-focused mayoral game show called “Who wants to be a Million-Mayor?” to allow Dunedin rangatahi to meet the mayoral candidates and learn about their stances on issues that directly affect them. This will be held on the 17th of September at Hanover Hall from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm. All candidates will answer a few casual yes or no questions to warm up, then two candidates will randomly be chosen to be in the “hot seat” to answer the main set of questions. There will be a short time limit (TBC) for each answer and each candidate will have the opportunity to answer at least two questions. Questions will range from a number of categories such as climate change, youth involvement in the city, diversity, and more. The audience will vote for the “Million Mayor” by ranking each candidate after all the questions have been answered. An event such as this is vital for young people to be involved in the local body elections. While only a small section of rangatahi are of age and registered to vote, they can still become informed and involved in local politics and relevant issues for future elections. There will be an opportunity to mingle with Dunedin youth during the event so you have an opportunity to engage more informally. Please RSVP your interest by Friday 9th September so we are able to plan accordingly. Kind regards, Hamleen Nath Dunedin Youth Council

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I had issues with these guys in the 2019 election despite having (by far) the best environmental policies of anyone. But their event was ok (I was drilled by a few students from Logan Park High School, sons of University Professors, who were keen to discount me so as their eugenicist candidate Aaron Hawkins would get up) and I even had some fair and good press from the likes of Radio New Zealand which is unusual, as I’m not approved by NZ Inc.

Dunedin Youth 2019 Election stop

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The same RNZ journalist even interviewed me a week later as I sat in a Kyoto hotel room with my daughter avoiding the cyclone a few hundred kilometers north of us. But the format this time looks so biased that it’s actually now the first invite that I’ve refused. This is my response;

Hi, this event is so clearly set up to confirm the status quo, and that it doesn't even look like it will be fair to all the candidates, that I'm afraid that I have to say no I will not be attending. I enjoyed this event during the 2019 elections but the format was different. It is already clear to me that only one of two will be announced as "Million-Mayor" and that will either be Aaron Hawkins or Sophie Barker. It is entirely plausible that half the candidates will not even get a voice. I have far better environmental credentials than either of Sophie (she/her) or Aaron (he/him) by a considerable distance but this will count for nothing at such an event which looks like it was set up by the current woke version of the Green Party to be honest. So sorry but no. Hopefully the youth will know to keep away from your rigged event as well. Cheers. Nga mihi Richard Seager​

Disappointing to have to do this but the outcome of the event has already been decided. And the chances of me actually having a space to state my policy is close to zero. I will wait to see if they respond. And yes the pronouns above are sarcastic if you were wondering.

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I’ve noticed my engagement has been falling off a cliff for a few weeks, ever since I changed the blog name (it will be changed back) to my campaign name (SeagerForMayor.nz). This is after the hits that my blog took from the malicious pretenders to dissent Sage and Frances which also had an impact. So please share, like and comment as much as you can. I’ll give out complimentary subscriptions that allow you to see all my content (no not that) for all those who do so on this post.