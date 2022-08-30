Plebeian Resistance

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DutchPartisan
Aug 30, 2022Edited

I'm afraid you're going to have to take the cons with the pro's on this one mate. You can always do what every politician does. They ask the question, but you give the answer. And the answer doesn't have to be the answer to their question.

So, just have them fire off their question, and then you can answer by mentioning the points that you think are important, irrelevant of the question at hand. With any luck they'll look at it as political professionalism.

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