Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Sep 11, 2022

You're making local politics fun again. Nothing like it since I ran as Your Friend on the Bolinas Water Board, or Cut the Fat at Marin Community College.

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 10, 2022

An honest, brave and creative revealing of what everyone should know about the candidates before casting their vote. Your energetic style is an inspiration.

The Council, I mean Dunedin, needs someone like you.

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