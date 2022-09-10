Who you should vote for, me, Richard Seager.

Best on transport, best on women’s access to their own facilities free of men. Equal with Jules and Lee on opposition to 3 Waters. Opposes continued destruction of Dunedin’s heritage and the most likely to do something about it. More strongly focused on South Dunedin and the towns outside Dunedin than the others are. Postgrad in climate science but not stupid with it and estensive study of cycling infrastructure and urban environments. Opposed to masks and the continued nightmare of vaccines. Works easily with everyone even his abusers. Most censored and more details of both the abuse and censoring are below. Basically the only candidate standing for actual progressive policies (although Lee and David are both more progressive than any of the others as well).

The most likely, the violin playing Lee Vandervis

Not woke, will push back somewhat against the invasion by colonists of women’s spaces, but doesn’t know the full extent of the nonsense going on. Will balance the books but this is going to be hard considering that for the last 30 years or more there has been prolifigate spending at the council. Too fond of cars but will he still be after elected? I don’t know. Is nowhere near the devil that he is made out to be by the establishment and their “left wing” minions. Like me opposed to masks and the continued nightmare of vaccines but prepared to pay lip service to the first.

Probably 2nd or 3rd most likely, Jules Radich

Although he opposes mens access to womens facilities he’s trying to work out a ‘compromise’ which will undoubtedly impact women still. 2nd best to me on transport although it’s a pretty wide gap. Other policies will likely reflect the orientation to the National Party that Team Dunedin has even if unofficially. Like me opposed to masks and very likely the continued nightmare of vaccines. Is though guilty of putting trolls in the audiences of the candidate meetings.

David Milne

David has moved up from being together with Jett and Pamela previously as he is clearly green, liberal and aware of nonsense, although maybe not all of it. He says that he loves LGBTQ(werty) and gives them his full support but also states that he doesn’t want his own young daughters anywhere near men in their changing rooms which is fair enough but not consistent with LGBTQ(werty) activists demands. Is opposed to 3 waters but I don’t know how long that would survive if he is elected. But is otherwise as green and liberal as both myself and Lee, and all of us are a lot more green and liberal than Aaron, so David is a definite yes to Council along with Lee and Jules, but make sure that you vote me #1 ok?

Bill Aicklin

Reasonable guy but no pushback on masks, vaccines. No real transport focus other than cars because he says that cycles and public transport are “just not practicable”. Critical of the Hawkins era now on the basis of a lack of communication rather than consultation and a critic of cycling infrastructure in his previous time on Council. On the other hand he supported the Stadium build which cost, and continues to cost, far more than any spend so far on cycling infrastructure. Against 3 waters but may be prepared to compromise. Was a councilor from 2004-2013 in the previous era. Seems a little disinterested but still a far better option than any below Pamela.

Pamela Taylor

Pamela has also moved up despite her mostly conservative positions. Some ideas sound crazy, some sound quite good. Regarding climate change will throw the baby out with the bathwater. No focus on transport other than cars. She is more likely to try and bring community with her than the candidates below but that could be quite a trip (in cars or jetson style transport). Is opposed to masks and vaccines.

I wouldn’t even bother to rate anyone below Bill or Pamela. Women candidates? Only Pamela is suitable and she is conservative and pretty godly so keep that in mind. But she is also honest and has been through a lot of shit in the last few years. So she knows what it’s like at the bottom of the heap.

Now it becomes problematic.

Jett Groshinski.

Is tying his campaign to Aaron’s and Sophie’s so he get’s a no from me. Most will consider him at 19 as being too young. Easy to get along with but pretty standard on masks, vaccines and the control side freakery of climate change. His focus is also on cars and parking much more than it should be. As above far too supportive of Aaron Hawkins and Sophie Barker. He’s this high up only due to the lack of quality below.

Now it becomes very, very problematic. All of the below candidates will throw women to the wolves as far as access to women’s facilities goes and are the biggest advocates of the declaration of climate change emergency around (and all of its consequent anti-democratic focus) while knowing the least about the topic. Consequently their environmental policies are token and everybody above is more likely to actually do something rather than these guys who will just shout platitudes for 3 years while being quite prepared to go along with damaging policies (remember lockdowns, well think climate lockdowns) from elsewhere.

And are all quite prepared to use slurs with no basis in fact against anybody they perceive to be a threat to their absolute nonsense (i.e. it is their projection). Ridiculously this can even be against each other so both Aaron & Carmen have defended themselves from each other on racism charges. Will also, without hesitation, try and force masks and/or vaccines on you. In addition they are working as a team and don’t want anybody above to be on council. In other words under no circumstances should your votes go to any of these candidates. They are toxic. No particular order, they’re all as bad as each other (I’d previously thought that Carmen was less so but no more).

Aaron Hawkins current Mayor

Rated highly by himself and young journalists in awe of his ability to say nothing. Despised out in the community. Always includes 60 seconds of token Maori at the beginning of his speeches, the content somewhat stolen from the Australian side of planetary wokeness. Has used the phrase ‘build back better’ already. Toxic as hell. Supported by Green Party, the local media, local elites, the dystopian left and David Benson Pope. You’re not important, he is. Will come at best 3rd in this election, maybe 4th or 5th. He should really come last. Give him his marching orders and do it harshly enough for the members of the Green Party to sit up and take notice.

Mandy Mayhem Bullock

Dressed to run bread and circuses so don’t let the garb fool you. Strongly in favour of masks and vaccines as well as men’s access to women’s facilities. Is one of three voices that always jump in to defend any criticism that I aim at Aaron Hawkins (none of them his own). I was hoping that Mandy might exit the toxic group next to Aaron but that hasn’t happened as she’s decided to double down instead.

Sophie Barker

Strongly in favour of masks and vaccines as well as men’s access to women’s facilities. Is one of three voices that always jump in to defend any criticism that I aim at Aaron Hawkins (none of them his own). Was happy to join in the Twitter pile on of me and her blog also focuses negatively on me. Friend of Scout River a toxic participant in local Green politics. Partner of Jim O’Malley and in business* with him in their local pharmaceutical venture and it is worth keeping in mind that he used to work for Pfizer. Yep you got it, she has a financial interest in you getting jabbed every few months.

Carmen Houlahan

Strongly in favour of masks and vaccines as well as men’s access to women’s facilities. Is one of three voices that always jump in to defend any criticism that I aim at Aaron Hawkins (none of them his own). Married to a local ODT journalist who not only does not recuse himself during elections but normally ramps up his coverage in her favour (some is what is called ‘negative campaigning’). Is using a red jacket as her campaign mascot. Shouts to cover for her lack of substance. Currently my main abuser but was called out for it Friday at the Library meeting, where she doubled down, so will be interesting to see if she continues this line of attack.

All comics by Tatsuya Ishida

Just one further note if you’ve got this far. I am also the most censored of candidates (Aaron’s mates at Radio One his only former employer, Hamish McNeilly @ Stuff, Philip Somerville of the ODT (Opoho) candidate stop (as I would not submit to his ridiculous demand of mask wearing), ridiculous attempts to associate me with Voices for Freedom, the wokes on Twitter calling me everything under the sun because they’re angry that I don’t swallow the T nonsense in LGBT while being very supportive of LGB and those T who have been victimized by the T activists and their pharmaceutical sponsors.

* has removed herself from director & shareholder roles on the Company registrar just before the election but acknowledged the relationship at the meeting in the Library on 9th September.