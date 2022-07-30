Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 30, 2022

Wow. Perfect example of why absolutely no one in the public sphere should be blindly trusted. Especially those who seem to always be saying the "right thing" specifically to attempt to gain the public's trust! There's so many wolves in sheep's clothing out there one can barely keep up with them all.

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Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
Jul 30, 2022

Yikes. More red flags in those slides than in a CCP boardroom.

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