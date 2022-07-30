I think this is from the mid to late 2000s somewhere. I will chase it down properly later. It might pay to remember that Steve Kirsch is a Democrat, his main interests regarding Philanthropy have been medical and climate*. Other, that is, than his September 2001 ideas for a ‘green pass’.

And watch for the ‘Gates vaccines’ reference.

* yes it jars, especially that private jet reference

Titled - High Impact Philanthropy (Kirsch’s main focus since the early 2000s)

That’s all that I have from this presentation. It might have come off archive.org I can’t remember so maybe the last few are missing.