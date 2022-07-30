Early Kirsch powerpoint on investments in medicine area
Might as well continue with the theme for a bit
I think this is from the mid to late 2000s somewhere. I will chase it down properly later. It might pay to remember that Steve Kirsch is a Democrat, his main interests regarding Philanthropy have been medical and climate*. Other, that is, than his September 2001 ideas for a ‘green pass’.
And watch for the ‘Gates vaccines’ reference.
* yes it jars, especially that private jet reference
Titled - High Impact Philanthropy (Kirsch’s main focus since the early 2000s)
That’s all that I have from this presentation. It might have come off archive.org I can’t remember so maybe the last few are missing.
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Wow. Perfect example of why absolutely no one in the public sphere should be blindly trusted. Especially those who seem to always be saying the "right thing" specifically to attempt to gain the public's trust! There's so many wolves in sheep's clothing out there one can barely keep up with them all.
Yikes. More red flags in those slides than in a CCP boardroom.