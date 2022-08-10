Plebeian Resistance

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DutchPartisan's avatar
DutchPartisan
Aug 10, 2022

You should expect some difficulty when re-entering the matrix dude. As far as I can see it's just a little lack of practice :-)

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 11, 2022

When you are mayor these people will change their tune.

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