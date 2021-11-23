“It has long been known, however, that the serum of the blood of many animals will destroy the red corpuscles of a different species. This demonstration was afforded during the period when attempts were made to transfuse the defibrinated blood of mammals, especially of the sheep, into man. This practice had to be abandoned in consequence of the difficulties resulting from the solution of the human red corpuscles.” (Metchnikoff, Immunity in Infectious Diseases, p.87)

This can also explain the heart issues, which happened 120 years ago as well and was put down to sepsis.

And no I don’t think this is a long shot, I think it’s happening. This is not new technology, it’s pretty old technology. And should have been well known to those in the field. In Metchnikoff’s example it was a mistake admitted to and corrected.

What is it this time?

“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use messenger RNA to get your body to fight the virus. This was developed more than 20 years ago at the University of Pennsylvania using mice. Those scientists discovered a way to make medicines using RNA and patented the work. This was then licensed to the vaccine developers in 2020.”

https://www.understandinganimalresearch.org.uk/news/communications-media/top-10-covid-19-vaccine-myths/

“The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vaccine vector.”

https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/is-it-true/is-it-true-does-the-vaxzevria-astrazeneca-vaccine-contain-animal-dna