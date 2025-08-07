I don’t need to add anything to this, it is really well written. By Brian Rose (sorry can’t seem to add a link to the picture anymore).
Epstein and Wexner are linked. I wonder how the unqualified maths teacher ended up so close to Les Wexner & in a real estate firm that Brian figures is a Wexner shell, called J. Epstein & co as well as Ossa Properties that is (still?) run by Jeffrey’s brother, Mark.
This article by Ellie Leonard is what sent me down this little rabbit hole;
The Mystery of 301 E. 66th Street
Ryan Dawson’s Epstein client list.
so many rabbit holes, like Watership Downs on steroids.
The plot thickens as we knew it would. The criminals and their intricate webs are quaking in retreat. Seems asset forfeiture a useful remedy.