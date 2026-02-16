Epstein also “won” 80million in a New Mexico “Lottery”

Anyway Mr Frank M Bond would seem to be lying to me in that document. $2 an acre you say? $176 a year?

And as pointed out by Carolyn D the valuation in 2001 was done by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell. Talk about keeping it in the ‘family’.

The lease was signed by Brice & Karen of NZ. Do you know them at all Hamish McKenzie ? Because Brice is Brice McKenzie Gordon.

TBH he looks familiar to me but I cannot quite place him. He seems to be an Otago boy though. Like you are Hamish.

Full PDF lease document here;

Pages From Gr 2088 Agricultural Lease 116 162 14.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

