Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico was leased for 5 years from 2016 on a peppercorn rent
From the New Mexico Government
Epstein also “won” 80million in a New Mexico “Lottery”
Anyway Mr Frank M Bond would seem to be lying to me in that document. $2 an acre you say? $176 a year?
And as pointed out by Carolyn D the valuation in 2001 was done by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell. Talk about keeping it in the ‘family’.
The lease was signed by Brice & Karen of NZ. Do you know them at all Hamish McKenzie ? Because Brice is Brice McKenzie Gordon.
TBH he looks familiar to me but I cannot quite place him. He seems to be an Otago boy though. Like you are Hamish.
Full PDF lease document here;
If you use this information please credit me as the source. Thank you.
Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone are precluded from being able to use this information unless they pay a million USD to me.
In fact anyone with more subscribers than me (about 2k) has to negotiate usage. Re-stacks are fine. Linking to the post on Facebook or Twitter is fine.
But only 3 likes? This is pretty damning stuff.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For those after more information about the Gordons there is a website called.....
goyim dot co dot nz (if you don't know what goyim is well it's a rather derogatory word for non-jews scattered through the Epstein files)
It's owned by a British guy who looks like he has recently landed in NZ. Probably best to use a proxy.
something smells fishy.... in NM.