Plebeian Resistance

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baboon's avatar
baboon
Jul 9, 2022

So basically I'm just not going to comply (with all of this bullshit).

I know. I KNOW. I'm sorry but I'm just not going to comply with it is all!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jul 9, 2022Edited

Roger that. Rich!

I will also flick it to our Aussie pollies and "experts" - don't be surprised if there is a knock on your door, or roof.

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