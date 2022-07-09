So far I’ve only seen the Albanian and Israeli agreements. I’m not sure if this is known of or not, or whether somebody accidentally left it lying around on a website. The actual supply agreement is only in cache now having been deleted from the website so maybe that is the case. The Advance Purchase Agreement is still up though.

I did see a redacted version first up but these ones are not redacted.

I have not had the time to read through them yet. But the salient point seems to be that the price is 17:50 euro a dose.

Oh yeah and fuck the sensitive bit you murdering swine.

PDFs attached below.

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Supply Agreement 681KB ∙ PDF file Download Download