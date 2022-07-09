European Commission Supply agreement with Pfizer re COVID-19 vaccines @ 17.50 euro a shot
Is attached
So far I’ve only seen the Albanian and Israeli agreements. I’m not sure if this is known of or not, or whether somebody accidentally left it lying around on a website. The actual supply agreement is only in cache now having been deleted from the website so maybe that is the case. The Advance Purchase Agreement is still up though.
I did see a redacted version first up but these ones are not redacted.
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I have not had the time to read through them yet. But the salient point seems to be that the price is 17:50 euro a dose.
Oh yeah and fuck the sensitive bit you murdering swine.
PDFs attached below.
Please share it from here to hell and back.
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So basically I'm just not going to comply (with all of this bullshit).
I know. I KNOW. I'm sorry but I'm just not going to comply with it is all!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Roger that. Rich!
I will also flick it to our Aussie pollies and "experts" - don't be surprised if there is a knock on your door, or roof.