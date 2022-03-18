I’m not sure what this Ernie Piper wanker thinks he’s exposing;

That maybe some of us ‘ordinary’ people don’t like the COVID agenda? Wow. And boy does he look like a right little wanker. A piper you say?

So what about his site then? Logically.ai which is registered in Antigua.

Not much there, I wonder who lives at Meaford Hall in Staffordshire?

Well since you asked, this bloke does;

I guess he must be related to Lyric Jain.

I wonder if someone is fiddling (ha) their accounts?

Gee that’s a lot of money to lose Lyric and Tinkle (say hi to Rhythm for us!)

Who’s financed that?

Ah.

Dobra dien, Alexander Gerko.

пожалуйста

References.