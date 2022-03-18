Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Mar 18, 2022

The Daily Exposure UK is the only rag to deal journalism. It has been regularly reposted by Drs Malone, Yeadon, et al.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Mar 19, 2022

Pied Piper should change his last name to pharma and tattoo it on his forehead so we know who his god is.

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