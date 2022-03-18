Exposing the exposers
Da
I’m not sure what this Ernie Piper wanker thinks he’s exposing;
That maybe some of us ‘ordinary’ people don’t like the COVID agenda? Wow. And boy does he look like a right little wanker. A piper you say?
So what about his site then? Logically.ai which is registered in Antigua.
Not much there, I wonder who lives at Meaford Hall in Staffordshire?
Well since you asked, this bloke does;
I guess he must be related to Lyric Jain.
I wonder if someone is fiddling (ha) their accounts?
Gee that’s a lot of money to lose Lyric and Tinkle (say hi to Rhythm for us!)
Who’s financed that?
Ah.
Dobra dien, Alexander Gerko.
пожалуйста
The Daily Exposure UK is the only rag to deal journalism. It has been regularly reposted by Drs Malone, Yeadon, et al.
Pied Piper should change his last name to pharma and tattoo it on his forehead so we know who his god is.