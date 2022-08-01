Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So may I introduce to you The act you've known for all these years

Here’s the footage of the debate. Who won? I don’t know.

But I do know that germs (or viruses) are bullshit. Regardless of any theatrics.

Poison you say?

Hokitika Guardian, 9 October 1918, Page 3

Isolated you say?

Hokitika Guardian, 9 October 1918, Page 3

Where are we going?

AUSTRIAN PEACE TALK , Thames Star, 16 November 1916

Or?