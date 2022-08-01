Finally Cowan et al meet up with Kirsch et al
To hash it out, germ versus terrain
So may I introduce to you The act you've known for all these years
Here’s the footage of the debate. Who won? I don’t know.
But I do know that germs (or viruses) are bullshit. Regardless of any theatrics.
Poison you say?
Isolated you say?
Where are we going?
Or?
It was quite the shock when I realised The Germ(an) Inversion extends into the geopolitical realm.
Let's hope any future debate is more real that pro wrestling ever was.