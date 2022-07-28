Plebeian Resistance

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John's avatar
John
Jul 28, 2022

You must stop telling the truth. It's upsetting to the wokesters and biology deniers.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jul 28, 2022

Dunno WHO Paul is, but I'll give you a *like* for a bad taste head scratching embarrassed laugh.

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