FINALLY I PAUL ERECTIZANDER (WHO? - me that's WHO) has made one correct statement to GAY & bisexual community to take no notice of ME. I say TELL THEM AGAIN to take no notice of ME.
No sexual anal contact... sex with men.... no skin to skin contact...no abrasive sex contact ...anal & penis pustules....warts & tissue micro tears...PENIS, BALLS, ANUS WITH ME. I ONLY WANT TO WATCH!!
Parody.
Sorry just kidding. But Paul is becoming a bit much.
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You must stop telling the truth. It's upsetting to the wokesters and biology deniers.
Dunno WHO Paul is, but I'll give you a *like* for a bad taste head scratching embarrassed laugh.