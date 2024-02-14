A repurposed conversation by text.

Chloe Swarbrick’s boyfriend's (yeah, yeah I know lesbian, lesbian, for sure, for sure, anyway his name is Alex Catt) company was only a few months old at the time it scored a nice tender with Environment Canterbury. And although Alex’s family are on the company registration records these days and even though there’s no evidence of a resignation I can remember that Alex was originally on them.

This was Environment Canterbury’s response to an Official Information Act request that I put to them in late 2019. The link is here but I can’t link to it directly, it is the first one under the subheading of ‘finance’.

1730C - Request for information relating to Robotic Process Automation tender process. This process was conducted via a tender through the Government Electronic Tender System (GETS) in line with Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) best practice guidelines, including the oversight of an independent third party. The tender was advertised on 24 May 2019 and closed on 14 June 2019. The tender was conducted as a two-envelope process, with the submitted proposal without any price information in one envelope, and the pricing information in the second. The evaluation team evaluated the non-pricing aspects first, with no exposure to pricing information, to create a shortlist. The evaluation team was then given the pricing information to further inform the decision-making process. Part of this evaluation process was to assess the skills and ability of each suppliers’ nominated personnel, and the number of years of experience they had in delivering RPA solutions to the New Zealand marketplace, and in particular to Local Government. Company incorporation dates were not material to the service being procured so weren’t included as part of the non-price attributes evaluation criteria. Environment Canterbury received 11 responses to the tender, shortlisting three. The short-listed suppliers were asked to present to the evaluation team so any questions arising from the evaluation could be clarified. Virtual Blue was successful in being awarded the project, ranking the best in both the non-price and pricing evaluation. All unsuccessful suppliers were invited to attend a one-on-one debrief session to get feedback, if they wished. Environment Canterbury was assisted in this process by MB Associates to ensure the process was robust, had some independent input and the solution was fit-for-purpose. MB Associates are Members of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (MCIPS) qualified procurement experts and specific business advisory specialists, with a record of delivering quantitative and qualitative efficiencies and improvements. Since this tender process took place, our first robotic process has been successfully implemented.

As I said by text “it was contested. probably by virtual blue 1, virtual blue 2 etc etc”

Timeline: October 2017 Chloe of Umlaut gets “elected” (high enough on list so more ‘selected’). She then resigns from any company that has anything to do with Alex Catt (there were a few and none were any good). Then at a suitable date, which is November 2018, Virtual Blue registers with boyfriend Alex Catt on company records. 14th June 2019 they score their first tender! Wonders!

The assistant of this process, MB Associates is a one man company. I bet that was hard to sign off on.

2023 Alex sells his successful company to Virtual Blue, wonders never cease.

Also virtual sickness! Keep on Pfizering!

Also I’m pretty sure that the company, Virtual Blue, was recently de-registered but there seems to have been a resurrection.

Add another Green MP Julie Anne Genters (she/her) boyfriend (he/him). He's beneficiary of a good number of government contracts as well. Green is for the colour of money (US of course) I guess.

One of the cycling infrastructure courses that I did in 2020 via an Amsterdam company had Julie Anne as a guest speaker (pre-recorded) and she presented as a bit of an idiot to be honest. She knew nothing about the topic at hand.

And as my text correspondent said to me, it’s not entirely out of the question that if you were tilting at windmills then you might have some self interest at heart as well. Scott.

Re Alex Foulkes, the son of a British Labour Baron (the dad who often gets himself into the news for all the wrong reasons)

Not sure that his family is that wealthy. He was in (NZ) Labour back in 2005 according to someone on the Standard. Apparently got a little drunk on at least one occasion. Something also about when he ran for office in Scotland (not so long ago). You can find him on companies house uk. Started off with wildlife tours (very briefly, obviously didn’t work out) but has now branched out to environmental "consulting". Only when he's in Scotland I guess. Here he works for the ORC as do half of England (It is quite noticeable).

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/QRswXc8dsyH9yv6vcuJdl5mubT0/appointments

Shenanigans involving his pa

https://www.deadlinenews.co.uk/2009/05/01/george-foulkes-sparks-hunt-for-political-blog-bandit/

Milne the reporter and current Green Party (Scotland version) publicist is younger Foulkes mate.

I wonder if they ever found out who this blogger was?

So many options.

Finally (for now) Scotland or New Zealand, I just can’t decide.

Commie ci, comma ça

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose..