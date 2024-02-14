Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay's avatar
Fay
Feb 15, 2024

When some (not all) get into a position of power or authority it doesn’t take long for them

to conclude they are entitled to certain benefits outside of what has been given.

A “Sense of Entitlement” often occurs in the political arena but also rears it’s ugly head

in many sought after positions. The perception is; they are deserving or owed a favour.

It is a narcissistic personality trait.

they are deluded into thinking

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Seager and others
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Feb 14, 2024Edited

Two great examples of why I would not let the corporation's unqualified selected politicians even clean my toilet.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture