Fox Meyer, Critic editor
Tries to gaslight me
Here’s Fox.
My email to Critic a few hours ago for their shitty article.
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On Tue, 13 Sept 2022 at 12:16, Richard Seager <richard@seagerformayor.nz> wrote:
Dear Critic,
Critic's article from yesterday is dismissive in a discriminatory way on the basis of age, race and sex;
"He agreed, and took a seat beside Jules Radich of Team Dunedin and Richard Seager to round out the old white guy contingent on stage"
And factually wrong;
"Classic. Richard agreed. “You need to have expendable income to see a band play, I don’t think there’s a lot of that around after this Covid nonsense, I don’t think people have the money”."
Jules agreed with me, not the other way around. I couldn't have agreed with Jules as I bought the topic up. Jules specifically states that he agrees with me and I do have a recording of the event so this is not just recollection on my part, it is fact. I expect you to correct it.
I'd suggest that Annabelle Parata Vaughan correct this but why is she writing the article in the first place as she is clearly not independent with Labour Party associations from here to Opotoki. I did scrutineering for the Labour Party in North Dunedin in 2014 and voted for them that year but the current version is toxic and they are toxic towards me as well. It is clearly inappropriate that Annabelle was tasked with writing this article or she should have parked her bias at home before doing so.
In 2019 I also had to address Critic's (lack of) coverage of myself as Mayor and council candidate. As from memory Mandy had to as well. It seems to be policy of Student Media to censor voices in local election campaigns. What damned arrogance.
I expect a reply.
Regards
Richard Seager
Mayoral and council candidate for DCC 2022
Fox responded but I doubt that he speaks Maori and the Maori in the letter is anyway somewhat plain (along the lines of I am Richard, I am 60yo etc etc). My Maori is not that great either but it’s likely better than his is. It is Maori language week (Wiki seems another loan word) which he mentions at the end of his email so I guess that gives him an excuse to act the moron.
Tēnā koe Richard,
He aumihi tēnei nā te Ētita ki a koe me ō tākupu i whakahua a Jules. Ko tā mātou takune, ki te whakarite ō whakaaro ki ngā whakaaro ōrite a Jules.
E ai ki ngā hononga a Annabelle, i kōrero mātou i roto i te taitara o te atikara, he "vibe check" tēnei. Ko ngā kairīpoata i haere ki tērā kaupapa ki te homai i ō rātou "hot takes" o te pō. He rekoata anō tā mātou i te Critic. Ehara, kāore a Annabelle te kairīpoata anake ki korā, ā, kāore hoki ia he mema o te pāti Labour. E kore oti te pēhea.
Kia hari Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori
Fox Meyer (He/Him)
Editor
Basically not responding to my email at all (you can translate the above text at translate.google.com). And being a prat about it.
My response was;
Hey Fox,
giving me a non-response in Te Reo Maori that does not answer my questions is token virtue signalling of the worst kind.
Tō hamuti! Tō roke hoki! Tou parahua!
Followed a few seconds later by;
If you need help to translate that into Te Reo Pakeha, just sing.
The ‘vibe’ that I’m picking up at the University is that the media guys are all jerks. On the other hand the women that I’ve dealt with so far have been great (Donna, Esther).
Fox is also a liar.
Annabelle has also held several other positions in the Labour Party.
Boy am I getting sick of the University “media”.
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I might not have followed all the cut and thrust of which you speak, but I am glad of the opportunity to go off topic, but pertinent of course.
How are you dealing with this no nose cone (by Cindy edict) business. I say Bring Back the Nose Cones. I like to say (to myself you understand) " Stupid idiot" whenever I see someone walking along the street or in the park in a nose cone.
Now I don't know who the stupid idiots are.
And even more perplexing, I can't work out if the ones still wearing nose cones are more or less stupid than the obedience trained ones who have removed theirs.