On Tue, 13 Sept 2022 at 12:16, Richard Seager <richard@seagerformayor.nz> wrote:

Dear Critic,

Critic's article from yesterday is dismissive in a discriminatory way on the basis of age, race and sex;

"He agreed, and took a seat beside Jules Radich of Team Dunedin and Richard Seager to round out the old white guy contingent on stage"

And factually wrong;

"Classic. Richard agreed. “You need to have expendable income to see a band play, I don’t think there’s a lot of that around after this Covid nonsense, I don’t think people have the money”."

Jules agreed with me, not the other way around. I couldn't have agreed with Jules as I bought the topic up. Jules specifically states that he agrees with me and I do have a recording of the event so this is not just recollection on my part, it is fact. I expect you to correct it.

I'd suggest that Annabelle Parata Vaughan correct this but why is she writing the article in the first place as she is clearly not independent with Labour Party associations from here to Opotoki. I did scrutineering for the Labour Party in North Dunedin in 2014 and voted for them that year but the current version is toxic and they are toxic towards me as well. It is clearly inappropriate that Annabelle was tasked with writing this article or she should have parked her bias at home before doing so.

In 2019 I also had to address Critic's (lack of) coverage of myself as Mayor and council candidate. As from memory Mandy had to as well. It seems to be policy of Student Media to censor voices in local election campaigns. What damned arrogance.

I expect a reply.

Regards

Richard Seager

Mayoral and council candidate for DCC 2022