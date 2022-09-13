Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 13, 2022Edited

I might not have followed all the cut and thrust of which you speak, but I am glad of the opportunity to go off topic, but pertinent of course.

How are you dealing with this no nose cone (by Cindy edict) business. I say Bring Back the Nose Cones. I like to say (to myself you understand) " Stupid idiot" whenever I see someone walking along the street or in the park in a nose cone.

Now I don't know who the stupid idiots are.

And even more perplexing, I can't work out if the ones still wearing nose cones are more or less stupid than the obedience trained ones who have removed theirs.

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