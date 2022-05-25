With a credit to Bassett, Brash and Hyde for bringing this to my attention.

Chris Luxon is a waste of space as the National’s leader in the NZ Parliament the main opposition to the hideous government (and even more hideous PM) that we have. He’s woke in a country where the PM is the world’s leading woke and has the unquestioning support of the major media in the country. In other words his game is a losing game. So it’s good to see some National MPs finally stand up to the nonsense of the last 5-10 years. First up is Simon O’Connor and he lays into possibly my least favourite politician in this land, Chloe Swarbrick and her ilk;

The transcript of this debate in Parliament is even more illuminating. The Labour and Green MPs are all vile on the subject of freedom of speech. The discussion came into being probably only because Dr James McDowall of the ACT party (a right wing party that grew out of the right of the Labour Party of the 1980s) had his bill drawn from the lottery that is the b…