Levan Polka is a pretty un PC song that originates from the eastern part of Finland, in a region called Karelia that straddles the Russian border. Lyrics are below.

It is a song with lyrics written in the 1930s by Eino Kettunen based on a popular Karelian folk melody.

It was popularized by Loituma in the 1990s with some help from a 2006 meme. Since then it has had many versions and likely many lyrics. If you need a song to get you going for some Georgia ‘guidestones’ ruination then maybe this is the one.

Loituma version 1996

Korpiklaani ‘heavy polka’ version 2015

Slack bird ‘the legs’ version Belgium 2019 (Slack Bird is Finnish)

Tuuletar ‘the fun’ version, 2018

Chor Altowy Wydziału Biologi (a rather apt group in this day & age) the lyrics this time are in Polish, 2016.

Here’s Loituma again with a disco version, somewhere in the Alps I guess, 2010.

And let’s wrap it up with this version from Salut Salon from Germany, the sexy version? To be honest all of the versions are probably sexy.

Time to burn it down guys.

Here are the Finnish lyrics for the original Loituma version according to Genius.

I’m not going to add the English translation because there’s a dozen out there. Maybe just throw it in your favourite translator. Warning though, a lot of it is gibberish.