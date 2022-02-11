Spent too long on this today so figured might as well share some of the highlights. I’ve also done the gardening and some errands so it’s not completely a lost day, yet…

Ontario Premier (brother of a former premier, father of a protestor) backs down (& Ontario is about 40% of Canada’s population)

https://www.rebelnews.com/secret_recording_ontario_ending_passports

In NZ Speaker of the House and creep Trev or Mallard wants the protestors to die of pneumonia so as to claim COVID is rampant. I suspect that he thinks this is really funny. Quack.

Canadian Police have taken lessons from Australian police (who often sounded like they weren’t Australian police) and are hassling citizens for social media posts

Las Vegas kids on learning “no more masks” (I hope this is not contrived)

Canadian Police Sergeant bodyslams 15yo boy into school wall (Steinback, Manitoba) after student walkout on masks (definitely not contrived)

French Freedom convoy goes through Lyon on their way to Brussels (better not be contrived). In my view they should turn right and head to the southern side of Lac Leman, it’s really quite close

Klaus Haus, Lac Leman

https://www.openstreetmap.org/directions?engine=fossgis_osrm_car&route=45.758%2C4.832%3B46.225%2C6.192#map=9/45.9924/5.5103

This guy is pretty good. Keep your cool

Maybe you’ve got nanobots? (This is not medical advice)

And to end, some humour at the expense of Jacinda’s bf instigated by the often maligned Bolsonaro.

Better do some other things now…..