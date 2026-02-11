Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

are you woke enough to see that you are yoked to the unfree are you poked enough to be wary of the fascist tyrants mini scree can I tell you of the Greek desert alexandrian raising of solon’s skirt qumran raised luxury on mud, red dirt purple linen, johned driven, words curt The new man banned from the old greek gyms, Nakedness hid, aristocratic tyranny bid Children banned from dissenting parents Empire formed, Sparta normed, Argos mourned New names for every town, except for those shafted can I raise the spector of a cybernetic hektor goliath of troy, bought to knees by raging Argive Achilles repurposed as david, with Solon as Moses, once upon a time a gal Bent hero boy and burning bush dictator of the new class enslaved man while Artemis and Hera, Athena as well and beautiful Andromache were rubbed into the dirt under fascist Plato's slash had their words removed from them, had their fame removed as did Argos too had their thirds sundered adash, the fear lashed and smashed Meanwhile young, dreamed in the night, boys from Sparta kept Plato hard, even the women in this incandescent rage of a small village had their heads shorn Is this what you want, dreams of pedophiles, let them fuck you over With Herodotus giant shafter, sending the kill order out on all the girls Did you ever wonder if Israel was just a repurposed Attica Where the hell did the twinned Aaron go, crazy I know, word laid high in gods lament Did the quantum disappear as Plato's binary ass twisted and surned God I hate that Cnut, Danish kings would have too you should definitely join this snoo But does it get worse I hear you scream, why yes it does, did you expect less Can I tell you of bastard babies, max headroom made for them Born form the ass, men repurposed for hated feminist birth can I raise the spector of a cybernetic hektor Can I tell you of the shite of this misogynist farce Can you see it on the surface of the planet that you, I, and the othered share. Fuck this farce. Love the feminist replace. Love it so that the old one dies, let it scream into the voiding nether. Let us again celebrate the clever Eh.