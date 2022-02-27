Fuckers in Ottawa

Young Global Leaders summit in Ottawa 28th September to 1st October 2016.

Really, for the good of the world, their bank accounts should have been frozen. Bob Geldof gets to speak. Which is apt as it kind of looks like his 1984 “Do they know it’s Christmas” bollocks - i.e. lots of celebrities taking a few days out of their lives to “save the world”. Rat trapped.

Note also Maajid Nawaz recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast….

Anyway if you have several hours to waste, and if you can stomach the sanctimonious vibes, here’s the link to all the videos.

https://www.youtube.com/user/yglvoices/videos