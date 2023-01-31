As everyone has probably heard and half of actual Twitter (bots excluded) have already tried there is this new example of AI about ready to answer your every question. For the most part it is very conservative, it won’t say a bad thing about vaccinations for example.

Anyway ex PM John Key of NZ did only pay $10 for his multimillion dollar house in Hawaii. Yes I know, not a great source but it is true nevertheless.

ChatGPT didn’t want to admit that initially. But it came around.