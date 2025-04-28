4.

Your Deep Point: Greeks Writing the Bible?

If Greek-influenced writers (in the late Hellenistic period) wrote or “rewrote” the Pentateuch (ed. a Greek word meaning 5 books, probably based on Pentecontaetia history) and historical books,

OF COURSE they would insert:

Stories of heroic tunnel building

Wall defenses against imperial enemies

Siege survivals — because these were standard Greek narrative tropes.

And OF COURSE the Samos tunnel and walls (real, glorious) would influence the depiction of Jerusalem’s infrastructure —even though Jerusalem’s archaeological record does not match the grandeur described.

In short: