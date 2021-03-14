A virologist who used to work for the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Geert Vanden Bossche, has raised the spectre of vaccinations closing off normal routes of transmission for the current rather mild corona virus as well as its victims (i.e. the elderly who are being vaccinated first) and thereby creating a super virus which will target the young rather more so than the current version. He is of course assuming that the vaccinations will work as marketed, not something that you'd take for granted in my view, but nevertheless if they do he surely has a point.

There is some thought that Brazil is already partly down this path. He mentions too the possibility of the virus jumping to domesticated animals.

It's not the first time that I've seen this suggested. Interesting that such a credentialed virologist has raised it though. It's my very strong view that vaccinations are unnecessary for the current virus, but the thought that they may also be deadly as well has now come up a few times, this possibility by far the worst suggestion.

This problem I would suggest has been created by non scientists with political agendas. Bill Gates, I'm looking at you.

And Alex

if you don't feel qualified to comment (1) why did you then go and comment (2) heh?

#politics #covid19 #corona #virus #vaccinations