Plebeian Resistance

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Bono's Mullet's avatar
Bono's Mullet
Aug 19, 2022

Excellent information, and quite damning for the conspirators in the government-medical mafia complex.

I had a bit of an epiphany today while shopping and seeing a Pine-Sol bottle with the phrase "kills Covid-19 virus" on the label.

What if companies that make such claims are asked to show evidence? What clinical studies have shown that Pine-Sol or Clorox or xx what have you product "kills Covid-19 virus"? (Of course, even according to the mainstream narrative, there is no "Covid-19 virus"; rather, a SARS Cov2 virus that causes a range of syndromes known as "Covid-19".

Anyway, I thought maybe it would be useful to call the public relations and marketing offices of companies making such claims and challenging them show evidence. A court case that allows related discovery could be a huge breakthrough.

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Aug 19, 2022

And this non existence is perpetual tyranny. https://freenz.substack.com/p/a-gentle-people-with-great-courage?utm_medium=reader2

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