Christine Massey has uploaded the results of many Freedom of Information requests to her website just now. Many of them are from New Zealand so I’ve added them below. Click here or on the graphic just below to go to Christine’s substack.

Here are the New Zealand ones, love the tone coming through in them from Michael S.

Response from Jill Vintiner - Joint General Manager Health and Environment Group – Health. “ESR has not performed any experiments to scientifically prove the existence of SARS-COV- 2 virus and can therefore not provide you with any records.”

Nz Esr No Proof Of Existence 647KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Response from Landon Watt - University of Auckland (paraphrasing here) “go to the library”.

University Of Auckland Sars Cov 2 No Science Re Existence 533KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Anonymous from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. “MBIE relies upon the expertise of the international science community..”

Nz Min Business Innovd Employ No Science Re Existence 492KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Anonymous from the Ministry of Health “the ministry does not hold this information” and (paraphrasing) '“you’re vexatious for having the cheek to ask us”

Nz Moh No Science Re Existance And Causation Package Redacted 759KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And one from the CSIRO in Australia, Annabel Kent - “CSIRO does not hold any documents that fall within the scope of your specific request.”

Aug 18 Csiro Sars Cov 2 Proof Of Existance Redacted 330KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s clear that the so called SARS-COV 2 virus does not exist. This is not a conspiracy theory, it’s purely based on the fact that every single agency asked to provide proof of such virus has never been able to.

The question is, does any virus (i.e. a pathogenic agent floating in the air able to infect random people) exist? My suspicion, or maybe strong view, is that the answer to that is also no. No, Нет, नहीं, nein, non, 不是, kāo.

NO, NO, NO not ever.