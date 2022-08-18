"germ" FOIs - New Zealand institutions, Cheshire West and Chester Council, UK - no records!
From Christine Massey, I've isolated the NZ viruses
Christine Massey has uploaded the results of many Freedom of Information requests to her website just now. Many of them are from New Zealand so I’ve added them below. Click here or on the graphic just below to go to Christine’s substack.
Here are the New Zealand ones, love the tone coming through in them from Michael S.
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Response from Jill Vintiner - Joint General Manager Health and Environment Group – Health. “ESR has not performed any experiments to scientifically prove the existence of SARS-COV- 2 virus and can therefore not provide you with any records.”
Response from Landon Watt - University of Auckland (paraphrasing here) “go to the library”.
Anonymous from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. “MBIE relies upon the expertise of the international science community..”
Anonymous from the Ministry of Health “the ministry does not hold this information” and (paraphrasing) '“you’re vexatious for having the cheek to ask us”
And one from the CSIRO in Australia, Annabel Kent - “CSIRO does not hold any documents that fall within the scope of your specific request.”
It’s clear that the so called SARS-COV 2 virus does not exist. This is not a conspiracy theory, it’s purely based on the fact that every single agency asked to provide proof of such virus has never been able to.
The question is, does any virus (i.e. a pathogenic agent floating in the air able to infect random people) exist? My suspicion, or maybe strong view, is that the answer to that is also no. No, Нет, नहीं, nein, non, 不是, kāo.
NO, NO, NO not ever.
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Excellent information, and quite damning for the conspirators in the government-medical mafia complex.
I had a bit of an epiphany today while shopping and seeing a Pine-Sol bottle with the phrase "kills Covid-19 virus" on the label.
What if companies that make such claims are asked to show evidence? What clinical studies have shown that Pine-Sol or Clorox or xx what have you product "kills Covid-19 virus"? (Of course, even according to the mainstream narrative, there is no "Covid-19 virus"; rather, a SARS Cov2 virus that causes a range of syndromes known as "Covid-19".
Anyway, I thought maybe it would be useful to call the public relations and marketing offices of companies making such claims and challenging them show evidence. A court case that allows related discovery could be a huge breakthrough.
And this non existence is perpetual tyranny. https://freenz.substack.com/p/a-gentle-people-with-great-courage?utm_medium=reader2