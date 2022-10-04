Gidday everyone, Julie Anne Genter here

I think this was from around July or August 2020. I ran across it as part of a cycling course that I’d done, with George Liu who also featured in this discussion.

Julie Anne Genter, a Green MP in government at the time, doesn’t go into a lot of detail here. The Government basically missed an opportunity even though they knew they were going to be creating it. Julie blames social distancing for the government’s lack of forsight but for me it seems a lack of ability and a bit of middle class laziness. I can confirm that there were no cars on the streets for a few weeks but I can also confirm that there were very few bicycles on it as well and no attempts were made here in (the Hawkins Greens) Dunedin to encourage cycling. Because.

There’s also some claims from Julie Anne about how wonderful the NZ government’s response had been to Covid which is just bullshit. So generally just platitudes. And Julie Anne is actually the best of this clusterf*&k of Green MPs that we currently have.

And ‘gidday’ - wrong country Julie Anne, were you back home in California by any chance? Julie Anne is also probably not expecting any New Zealand eyes on this one. Oh well, Julie Anne, you’ll just have to up your game a little.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens