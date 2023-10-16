Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Oct 17, 2023

Like Klaus Schwab said (and I can't believe that more people don't realize just how Hitleresque it was when he said it) "THE FUTURE BELONGS TO US!!!"

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Stegiel
Oct 16, 2023

A modern Goya would say scornfully "To make the people happy lash them with guns, and rhetoric." As the Neo-Pharaonic NWO is built carefully, cunningly, criminally, token resistance arises to be quickly shut down. The regrettable is the normal yawn saying "O it's only faux-Communism. It will pass. Voters will turn all this nonsense around. " Then a year later the faux is in the henhouse and you will hear cries of a communist coup after the chicken bones are strewn everywhere.

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