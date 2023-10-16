"Global Future Councils"
“Globalization is rebooting itself in all sorts of ways”
The "Global Future Councils" (GFC which has a completely different meaning elsewhere, how strange) are meeting in Dubai from the Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th October. Somehow I think this means that you won’t be electing Councillors or Councils in the future if the WEF gets their way.
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Global fascism. Click on the picture for the video.
The agenda is as follows (these links are from an email that I received so currently have identification info in them, ie they’ll likely know that the traffic is coming from me).
Monday,16 October
Tuesday, 17 October
What Kind of Growth Do We Need to Sustain Our Future?, 08:15 CET
From Abogamers to Prompt Engineers: Navigating a New World of Work, 13:45 CET
Wednesday, 18 October
Press Conference: Leapfrogging MENA's Sustainability Journey, 12:00 CET
Can Tech Deliver on Its Climate and Energy Promise?, 12:45 CET
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Like Klaus Schwab said (and I can't believe that more people don't realize just how Hitleresque it was when he said it) "THE FUTURE BELONGS TO US!!!"
A modern Goya would say scornfully "To make the people happy lash them with guns, and rhetoric." As the Neo-Pharaonic NWO is built carefully, cunningly, criminally, token resistance arises to be quickly shut down. The regrettable is the normal yawn saying "O it's only faux-Communism. It will pass. Voters will turn all this nonsense around. " Then a year later the faux is in the henhouse and you will hear cries of a communist coup after the chicken bones are strewn everywhere.