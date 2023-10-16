The "Global Future Councils" (GFC which has a completely different meaning elsewhere, how strange) are meeting in Dubai from the Monday 16th to Wednesday 18th October. Somehow I think this means that you won’t be electing Councillors or Councils in the future if the WEF gets their way.

Global fascism. Click on the picture for the video.

“Globalization is rebooting itself in all sorts of ways”

The agenda is as follows (these links are from an email that I received so currently have identification info in them, ie they’ll likely know that the traffic is coming from me).

Monday,16 October

Tuesday, 17 October

Wednesday, 18 October