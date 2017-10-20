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The cowes fowl Milk prizes did not dwell Fatted udders clotted and belled Danes swatted, Swiss plotted South Island rivers tanked Bulls in a china shop The metal water thieves Swarming like krakken Rusted and kakked Like oil was frakked A billion or more lost lives for a plane to St Ives And in place this ways up rose orchards and cos letters Universities jumped over the moon Cabbages instead of coals Tomatoes instead of horned toes The snow returned Rivers half turned Peas broke and ran, scatted in clan Science yelled, students squinted Is it 9 billion or 9, the zeros hinted Are you not you one or two On the other side of the hearth Sat Tuatara on a foot laugh Here before you, but nothing unless too Or add a bit for free Fish can wonder too Not yin not yang Not give not take But ying yang and yong Give, take and bake For knees and happens sake The good anon has spake Of the quatarnery awake I wonder who is the other one This young nipper tea #poetry #climatechange #scienc