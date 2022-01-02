You know what’s coming right?

Grumpy is a Wellington domiciled Englishman*. He is one of the NZ Twitter trolls for Ardern. He supposedly hates white supremacists and to wit;

But Grumpy seems to have gone over to the dark side and to wit;

Of course it can be read in an alternate reality, but I’m giving Grumpy the benefit of the doubt here as I wouldn’t want him to be a genocidal maniac. Being a racist fuck is good enough for Grumpy.

And re the bio. Here’s the mind of Sid James in the guise of a character of his - Sydney Koon.

* I’m assuming sex here. He could be a woman. But it’s doubtful.