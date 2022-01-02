Goddamn those white supremacists
Amusin'
You know what’s coming right?
Grumpy is a Wellington domiciled Englishman*. He is one of the NZ Twitter trolls for Ardern. He supposedly hates white supremacists and to wit;
But Grumpy seems to have gone over to the dark side and to wit;
Of course it can be read in an alternate reality, but I’m giving Grumpy the benefit of the doubt here as I wouldn’t want him to be a genocidal maniac. Being a racist fuck is good enough for Grumpy.
And re the bio. Here’s the mind of Sid James in the guise of a character of his - Sydney Koon.
* I’m assuming sex here. He could be a woman. But it’s doubtful.
This is the same sort of astroturf that Adern supporters use when one questions the far Leftist woke local govt. I guess the good news is that it is so pathetically fake. Keeps Adern's hands clean as the dirt is only synthetic.
Please don't waste yours and our time with posts like this. Focus on the serious stuff' and occasional memes. Quote the players - there are plenty enough of them!