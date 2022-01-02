Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 2, 2022

This is the same sort of astroturf that Adern supporters use when one questions the far Leftist woke local govt. I guess the good news is that it is so pathetically fake. Keeps Adern's hands clean as the dirt is only synthetic.

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jan 2, 2022

Please don't waste yours and our time with posts like this. Focus on the serious stuff' and occasional memes. Quote the players - there are plenty enough of them!

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