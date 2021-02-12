Stopped by the Canterbury museum today and in the Māori section of the Museum there were several of these 'gourd' containers.

They looked intriguing, from a metre away behind glass I wasn't so sure what they were made of and as one of them looked mightily like a rather large pear which are notnative to New Zealand I was intrigued. So I went away to find a museum guide and shetold me that they were gourds, and told me that gourds were like pumpkins when I tried to figure out if that's what she meant by …